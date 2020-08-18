Altercation just northwest of downtown sends woman to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was cut during an altercation just northwest of downtown late Monday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Albert Walk, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road.

According to police, two women where fighting in the courtyard of an apartment complex when one of them cut the other with some sort of sharp object, possibly glass.

The assailant fled on foot and is still at-large, police said.

Investigators said they found broken glass at the crime scene.

The injured woman was taken to University Hospital. Authorities said they plan on questioning her there. The investigation is ongoing.