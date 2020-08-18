Body found burning near Highway 90 in early August identified

SAN ANTONIO – A body found burning in west Bexar County earlier this month has been identified.

The victim was identified as Michael Delgado, 33, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a briefing Tuesday.

Delgado’s burning body was found Aug. 9 on the access road of 10300 Highway 90 West.

Salazar said a person or people in a vehicle dumped his body at the scene and set it on fire.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Salazar said Delgado does have a criminal history although the motive for the death isn’t known.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) or 210-335-6070.