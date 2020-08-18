Female pilots to fly over San Antonio in honor of 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

SAN ANTONIO – In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote, a team of female pilots will be conducting a flyover in San Antonio on Friday.

The pilots will conduct a flyover starting at 11 a.m. at Mission Espada. The route goes over the missions, the Tower of the Americas, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston as well as over two college campuses and two all-girls’ schools. The planes will then fly over Victor Braunig Lake and land at Stinson Airport around 11:30 a.m. (View the full route in the graphic at the end of the article.)

Flight times are subject to change depending on the weather. View the forecast here.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment which states that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

The women expected to pilot the aircraft are:

Cheryl Mora - She will be flying a 1965 Cessna 172 and will be the lead pilot for aircraft No. 1 in the formation.

Dana Perez - She will be flying a 1980 Beechcraft Bonanza A36 and will be piloting aircraft No. 2 in the formation.

Olga Custodio - She will be co-pilot on aircraft No. 2 and is the formation flight coordinator.

Veronica Velasquez - She will be the pilot of aircraft No. 3, a Cessna 140A or Cessna 172.

Lacee Law - She will be on formation as aircraft No. 4. Information from Visit San Antonio doesn’t specify what type of aircraft she is expected to fly.

