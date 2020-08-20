77ºF

Local News

Pedestrian hit by SUV on Northwest Side

Emergency crews were called around 7:30 a.m. to 200 block of E. Glenview Dr.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: traffic, crash, glenview drive
Glenview Drive MVPED image.
Glenview Drive MVPED image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man walking in the middle of the street on the Northwest Side was hit by a sport utility vehicle early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 200 block of East Glenview Drive, not far from Babcock Road after receiving word of a man struck by a vehicle.

According to police, a Dodge SUV was driving in the middle of the street to avoid hitting trash cans and hit a man walking.

Police said the driver of the SUV told them that she didn’t see the man as she came around a bend in the road because the sun was directly in her eyes.

The injured man sustained a head injury. His name and age were not released.

Authorities did not disclose the name or age of the driver. It is unclear if she will face any charges.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: