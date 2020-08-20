Pedestrian hit by SUV on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man walking in the middle of the street on the Northwest Side was hit by a sport utility vehicle early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 200 block of East Glenview Drive, not far from Babcock Road after receiving word of a man struck by a vehicle.

According to police, a Dodge SUV was driving in the middle of the street to avoid hitting trash cans and hit a man walking.

Police said the driver of the SUV told them that she didn’t see the man as she came around a bend in the road because the sun was directly in her eyes.

The injured man sustained a head injury. His name and age were not released.

Authorities did not disclose the name or age of the driver. It is unclear if she will face any charges.