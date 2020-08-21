Former Uvalde police officer sentenced to probation in child sex assault case, report says

A former Uvalde police officer will serve 10 years of probation after he was charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child, according to the Uvalde Leader-News.

Laurence Anthony Martinez accepted a plea deal involving 10 years deferred adjudication, a fine, sex offender registration and the surrender of his peace officer license, according to the newspaper.

Martinez was arrested on the child sex crime charges in September 2018, according to a news release from the police department. Uvalde police said the investigation began when the county’s school district police notified them of allegations involving Martinez a few days prior to his arrest.

The former officer was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Uvalde High School student, according to the Leader-News. The victim participated in the police explorer program, a program that is no longer in operation. Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez told the newspaper that Martinez was not directly involved in the program.

Martinez faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charge.