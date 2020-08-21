Texas State University releases health guidelines for attending football games at Bobcat Stadium

SAN MARCOS – Sporting events at Texas State University’s Bobcat Stadium this year will be unlike anything in years past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to university officials, there are several health and safety measures Bobcat fans will need to follow when attending home football games this fall, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“These guidelines will help us manage the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, fans, staff, and visiting teams,” said Texas State Director of Athletics Larry Teis, in a statement. “Our goal is to provide the safest gameday environment. We have been working in conjunction with the NCAA, the Sun Belt Conference, university, federal, state, and local agencies to keep Bobcat Athletics facilities safe and within the State of Texas guidelines. It is more important now than ever that all of us follow these guidelines and recommendations so that we all can stay safe and continue playing this season. We look forward to seeing Bobcat fans cheering on our teams this fall.”

Before attending a game at Bobcat Stadium, university officials said spectators are encouraged to undergo a self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

Those that are at high risk for experiencing complications from COVID-19 are urged to stay home and not attend live events.

The symptoms attendees will need to watch for include the following:

Fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Face coverings and social distancing are also required at the stadium for spectators and game day staff, officials say. There will be assigned seating as well.

Contactless ticketing is available to all through the university’s digital platforms. To learn more, or to purchase tickets online, click here.

The football season will begin with a match against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 5, and stadium capacity will be reduced to 25%, or 7,500 spectators, according to the university. However, capacity is subject to change.

The stadium will undergo extensive cleaning and disinfecting procedures in accordance with the CDC’s guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations and social distancing signage will be placed throughout Bobcat Stadium as well.

To learn more about game day procedures and health guidelines, click here.

