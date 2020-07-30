UT Austin, Texas State University ask students to self-quarantine for 14 days before coming to campus

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge all across Texas, some universities are urging students to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to returning to campus for the fall semester.

The University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University are doing just that as a way to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Both colleges made the announcement Wednesday, July 29.

During the 14-day self-quarantine, students should limit interactions with others and stay in their homes as much as possible while monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms, school officials said.

According to Texas State Associate Vice President Dr. Margarita M. Arellano, in addition to the quarantine, there are a few other requirements that will need to be followed as well, including wearing face coverings and self-screenings for COVID-19 symptoms daily.

Students will be asked to do the following:

Quarantine yourself for 14 days before you arrive on campuses

Review your current fall 2020 semester fall schedule and meet with your academic advisor if you have any concerns.

Bring cloth face coverings. Wearing face coverings is required at all times , inside and outside on our campuses, unless you are alone.

Conduct a daily self-screening for symptoms related to COVID-19

Practice social distancing and follow all guidelines on our campuses

Use proper hand hygiene

Stay flexible and have a positive attitude

Take the Bobcat Pledge

There will be several student life activities, services and programs that will be held both in-person and virtually this fall, according to university officials. To learn more, click here.

University of Texas at Austin students will also be required to wear face masks, in addition to the 14-day quarantine.

University officials said face masks are required at all times for students and staff when inside university buildings, except when students are alone or with a roommate in a residence hall, when eating or drinking, or an alternative has been approved as part of the Americans with Disabilities Act or as a religious accommodation.

To read more about UT-Austin’s return to school requirements, follow the link below.

