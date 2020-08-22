205 additional COVID-19 cases added to San Antonio’s case count due to Walgreens coding error

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio will add an additional 205 COVID-19 cases to its total case count on Saturday, due to a coding error at Walgreens Pharmacy, officials say.

Last week, the Texas Department of Health Services confirmed it was investigating multiple coding errors in its system, which led to the backlogs of COVID-19 testing data being reported by Walgreens, according to city officials.

Of the 59,000 test results in the state, 205 of those positive results were confirmed to belong to Bexar County residents, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Below is the monthly breakdown of the 205 additional COVID-19 test results that were backlogged:

June Specimen Dates: 32

July Specimen Dates: 163

August Specimen Dates: 10

Residents that were tested for COVID-19 at Walgreens did receive their results on time, according to city officials.

The additional 205 COVID-19 cases will be added to Saturday’s total case count, according to Metro Health.

RELATED: Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 21: 173 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in San Antonio