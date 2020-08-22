Cicada killer wasps, not murder hornets, are on the move in Texas, TPW officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The large wasps you may have noticed in recent weeks are not murder hornets and they mean no harm -- unless you’re a cicada.

“Don’t panic! (unless you’re a cicada). Those large wasps you’re seeing are cicada killers, a native insect that paralyzes cicadas with their stings and then drags them to their nests for their larvae to eat,” Texas Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post. “They may look big and intimidating, but they’re rarely aggressive toward humans.”

According to Texas A&M University’s Field Guide to Common Texas Insects, the giant wasps, referred to as Cicada Killers, are on the move in Texas and can grow up to an inch and a half of length. They are one of the largest species of wasps you can encounter and their primary target is cicadas.

The female wasps are capable of stinging but are rarely aggressive; however, the males are not able to sting but are known to be more aggressive toward humans and other animals, according to wildlife officials.

The Cicada Killers nest in sandy areas and dig burrows about six inches deep and are most active during July and August when Cicadas appear, the field guide said.

