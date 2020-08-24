Northside ISD learning portal crashes on students first day of school

SAN ANTONIO – Students with San Antonio’s Northside Independent School District are having issues logging in on the first day of school.

Officials with the district posted on Facebook around 8 a.m. saying the MyNISD portal is down and that a resolution is currently in the works.

KSAT reached out to district spokesperson Barry Perez who said “the issue this morning appears to be isolated to the district portal, the manner in which staff and students sign into district applications.”

“We are working with the vendor of the portal for resolution but have no estimated time for a fix,” said Perez. “This does not appear to be a district network or bandwidth issue.”

Officials are asking for patience while vendors work to find a resolution.

The student tech support hotline, (210) 397-0020, is currently giving a busy signal.