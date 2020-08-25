2 San Antonio school districts make list of top 50 employers in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Forbes released its list for best companies to work for in 2020 and two San Antonio school districts made the top 50 list for Texas.

Northside and North East Independent School Districts came in at No. 47 and No. 50 respectively.

Brian Woods has been superintendent for the district since July 2012. According to the NISD page, 106,863 students are currently enrolled in one of the district’s 120 schools.

The district was formed in 1949 and currently employs 7,648 teachers.

Also formed in 1949, NEISD is the second-largest school district in San Antonio. A spokesperson for the district, Aubrey Chancellor, said approximately 5,000 teachers are currently employed by NEISD across 70 campuses and roughly 64,000 students are currently enrolled.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Forbes and Statista, however, it is beyond an honor that our employees put NEISD on this prestigious list.” said NEISD Superintendent Sean Maika.

Methodology

Surveys and responses were collected from Oct. 2019 to May 2020 to determine which employers made the list.

The methodology from Forbes states that “responses regarding the same employers were compared throughout the process, so as to account for any statistically significant variations in the results collected before and after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The full list of Forbes top employers in Texas can be found here.