San Antonio Pets Alive! saves 12 dogs and cats fleeing tropical storms Laura and Marco

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Pets Alive! team reported on Monday that it brought in 12 pets who were evacuated from Beaumont due to Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

According to the animal shelter, Beaumont Animal Care and the Humane Society of the United States reached out for safe homes for their animals, and the Alamo City team was happy to help. In total, four dogs and eight cats were brought to the San Antonio shelter.

Catch wind of this lifesaving!! 🚨 With hurricanes making their way to the Texas and Louisiana coast, Beaumont Animal... Posted by San Antonio Pets Alive on Monday, August 24, 2020

According to a news release by the animal shelter, the pets are all resting in the shelter’s medical clinic and require medical treatment and care before finding their “fur-ever” home.

“These precious dogs and cats need heartworm treatment, vaccines, preventatives, and even a third eyelid removal surgery,” the shelter said in a statement. “The total cost to cover their medical expenses is approximately $1,385.”

The shelter said that any remaining funds it may receive after covering the medical costs for the animals would be used to help animals saved every year at the San Antonio location.

Consider making a gift and be part of their second chance at life. You can make your lifesaving gift at www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/medical.