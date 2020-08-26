Bexar County ME identifies 29-year-old found dead in Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 29-year-old found dead on the far Northwest Side of town on Sunday.

Officials identified the victim as Gary Alexander Witt.

His body was found on the porch of a home on Real Ridge, near Babcock Road and Kyle Seal Parkway, officials say.

Six people attending a party at the home were questioned at the scene, officials say.

At this time, no arrest has been made in connection with Witt’s killing.

Further details about the man’s death have yet to be released. Police on Monday said the investigation is ongoing.

Related: SAPD: Man found fatally shot outside home; 6 people at party taken in for questioning