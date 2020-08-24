SAPD: Man found fatally shot outside home; 6 people at party taken in for questioning

SAN ANTONIO – Six people have been detained for questioning after a 29-year-old man was found dead outside a house on the far Northwest Side.

San Antonio police said the man, who has not been identified, was found on the back porch of a home in the 18700 block of Real Ridge, not far from Babcock Road and Kyle Seale Parkway.

Officers responded to the scene at 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man struck by gunfire.

Six people attending a party at the home were detained by police for questioning, according to SAPD.

Further details about the man’s death have yet to be released. Police on Monday said the investigation is ongoing.

