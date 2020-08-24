Crime Stoppers seeking public’s help in deadly hit and run case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have issued an appeal through Crime Stoppers for information on a deadly hit and run crash earlier this month.

Miguel Angel Fred, 26, died in the crash Aug. 12 on eastbound Loop 1604 near Green Mountain Road.

In this case, though, they are looking for a driver whose vehicle was hit.

Police at the scene told KSAT 12 News that Fred’s car actually rear-ended a larger vehicle that kept going after the crash, which happened around 2:30 a.m.

Officers found Fred inside his compact car in a ditch alongside the highway.

Witnesses described the other vehicle involved as being red in color, possibly a large truck or dump truck.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).