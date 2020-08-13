Man killed in crash on Loop 1604 near Green Mountain Road ID’d by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died at the scene of a wreck early Wednesday along Loop 1604 has been identified by authorities.

Miguel Angel Fred, 26, died from blunt force injuries sustained in the wreck that happened around 2:30 a.m.

San Antonio police said it appears Fred was traveling at a high rate of speed along eastbound Loop 1604, rear-ended a red vehicle and lost control.

Fred wrecked in a grassy median near Green Mountain Road.

A passerby noticed the crash and called the police. Officers who responded to the crash noticed his body was still inside his badly damaged white Mitsubishi.

That second vehicle involved in the wreck kept driving, police said.

SAPD said there are no witnesses to the crash.