SAPD: Driver killed in Loop 1604 crash possibly speeding

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it appears a driver who was killed in a crash early Wednesday on a far Northeast Side highway was speeding.

A passerby noticed the wreckage in a ditch alongside Loop 1604 near Green Mountain Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and called 911.

Officers who responded determined that the driver, who was still inside the badly damaged white Mitsubishi, had died from his injuries.

Police were not able to identify the victim right away because he had no drivers license or identification card on him, according to a police report.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later indicated that he was a 26-year-old man, although he has yet to be positively identified.

The police report said it appeared he was traveling at a high rate of speeding heading east on Loop 1604 when he rear-ended another vehicle.

The other vehicle kept going, and officers were not able to find anyone who actually witnessed the crash, the report said.

At the scene, officers initially suspected the vehicle that was rear-ended might be an 18-wheeler. However, the report later described it only as a red vehicle.