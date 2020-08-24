2 wanted after shopper robbed, dragged by vehicle outside Target at The Rim, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are wanted in connection to a robbery outside a Target on the far Northwest Side earlier this month.

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects accused of robbing a shopper as they were loading their items into their car on Aug. 15 at the store in the 17500 block of La Cantera Parkway at The Rim.

Two suspects in a vehicle approached the shopper whose bag was still in their cart, according to Crime Stoppers.

One of the suspects grabbed the bag and tried to drive off. The shopper also grabbed their bag and was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle, Crime Stoppers said.

The shopper fell, resulting in an injury.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, visiting sacrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app.

