High-speed chase near downtown San Antonio leads to capture of robbery suspect, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A high-speed chase near downtown San Antonio resulted in the arrest of a robbery suspect, according to San Antonio police.

The chase happened Sunday evening and began at Buena Vista near downtown. Authorities said the suspect was also involved in at least one business robbery and a few other robberies of individuals.

The suspect was driving a white pickup truck before leading officers on a chase at Buena Vista. Officers attempted to stop the suspect when he took off speeding toward I-10.

The police chase lasted for some time and the suspect headed north on I-10 when he got cut off at Callaghan and headed toward Vance Jackson, police said.

Eventually, the suspect made it back to I-10 south before getting off at Callaghan again and heading toward Babcock, where the chase concluded after the man crashed into another vehicle.

One victim in the other car did sustain non-life threatening injuries but no other injuries were reported.

The suspect is now in police custody and officials said he’s facing charges of robbery, evading arrest, and multiple others that have yet to be determined.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and the information is subject to change, according to police.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: BCSO: One driver killed, another hospitalized after head-on crash