BCSO: One driver killed, another hospitalized after head-on crash

SAN ANTONIO – One driver is dead and another is hospitalized after a head-on crash in southeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 2 p.m., Sunday, on Campbellton Road and Hickory Way.

According to the sheriff’s office, two women crashed their vehicles head-on. No other passengers were in either of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other female driver was airlifted to an area hospital but is stable, officials say. The identity of the driver that was killed in the crash has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but deputies said alcohol was not a factor.

The portion of the road that was impacted by the crash is closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

