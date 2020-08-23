Three hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on the East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three women are hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on the East Side, one of which is in critical condition, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m., Sunday, on I-10 and Ackerman.

According to police, a woman in one of the vehicles after the crash called a family member for help.

When the family member arrived on scene, she parked behind the last vehicle involved in the crash. As she got out and started pulling tools out of the trunk, another vehicle on the highway rear-ended the car, pinning her to the trunk, police said.

The woman was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other women involved in the crash were taken to Northeast Baptist Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the car is being evaluated for driving while under the influence, charges are pending, police said.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as new details become available.

