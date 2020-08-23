BCSO: Overnight high-speed chase with deputies ends in one arrest

An overnight traffic stop escalated into a high-speed chase with Bexar County deputies and ended in one arrest, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, on Cherry Street and I-35.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man in a pickup truck ran a stop sign at Jones Falls Drive and Misty Springs Drive. A deputy attempted to pull over the driver and he began to slow down, officials said.

However, the driver then sped up and led deputies on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods on the East Side.

Officials said the driver reached speeds of 90 miles per hour as he approached Cherry Street. The driver made a left turn and drove down a few blocks before crashing his vehicle at Cherry Street and I-35.

The driver was checked over by EMS and was then taken into custody, according to the BCSO.

He’s facing a charge of evading arrest and possibly a DWI, as they detected alcohol on his breath, according to deputies.

The driver also has several other DWIs on record, officials said.

RELATED: Driver airlifted to hospital after car rear-ends 18-wheeler in SE Bexar County