Driver airlifted to hospital after car rear-ends 18-wheeler in SE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man was critically injured after he rear-ended an 18-wheeler Thursday morning in southeast Bexar County.

According to a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy at the scene, the victim was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander and was headed north on Highway 181 near Foster Road when an 18-wheeler slowed down for another 18-wheeler and crashed into it.

The man was partially ejected from his vehicle and was airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical but stable condition, the deputy said.

The victim suffered head and facial injuries.

The crash happened in normal traffic conditions, the deputy said.

Also on KSAT.com: