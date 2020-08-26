Man found shot in doorway of retail store on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found shot in the doorway of a retail store on the city’s East Side early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a 99 Cents Only Stores in the 1800 block of South W.W. White Road, not far from Rigsby Avenue.

According to police, employees arriving for work noticed the man on the ground who appeared to be sleeping. That’s when, police said, they tried to get him to leave, but the man told one of them that he was shot while he slept.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and it showed a dark-colored suburban make several passes through the parking lot. Investigators said around 1:30 a.m. the suburban stopped and a man got out and walked up to the victim and fired, just before running away.

Police said they believe the wounded man had been lying there for more than two hours. He was shot in the stomach and the wound is considered life-threatening, police said.

Authorities said they don’t know if he knew the shooter of if the shooting was unprovoked. At least one shell casing was found at the scene.