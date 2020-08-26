Woman found dead on I-35 in New Braunfels identified; suspect also shot driver of 18-wheeler, police say

SAN ANTONIO – New Braunfels police have identified a woman found shot to death in her SUV in New Braunfels early Tuesday morning and say her murder is tied to the shooting death of an 18-wheeler driver who was found after the big rig crashed in San Antonio.

Police say Marisol Martinez, 33, from Austin, was found dead at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Interstate 35 north, near the Walmart Distribution Center.

Investigators say she had previously been in a relationship with and had a protective order against Sacramento Martinez, 32, who was taken into custody in San Antonio a short time after her murder.

Police believe Sacramento Martinez shot and killed Marisol Martinez inside her black Ford Expedition then ran across the highway to the TA Truck Stop in the 4800 block of I-35 north. He then shot the driver of an 18-wheeler, stole the truck and drove south on I-35, police said.

The 18-wheeler rolled over on Austin Street at Casa Blanca, not far from the highway. Martinez ran away from the crashed big rig but was taken into custody by San Antonio police.

SAPD officers found truck driver Daniel Sieger, 45, of Mission, dead from a gunshot wound inside the 18-wheeler.

Sacramento Martinez was held at the Bexar County Jail on a warrant related to a family violence/strangulation incident from March of 2019, but he has since been charged with capital murder.

Martinez is now awaiting transfer to the Comal County Jail and more charges may be pending, according to NBPD.

