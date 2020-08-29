Tributes pour in on social media as world mourns loss of Chadwick Boseman

SAN ANTONIO – The world has come together to mourn the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his role in “The Black Panther,” among other feature films.

Boseman, 43, died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Representatives of Boseman confirmed the star’s death on social media, detailing that he was originally diagnosed with the disease in 2016. According to the post, Boseman continued to film landmark movies in between surgeries and chemotherapy.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much,” reads a post from the late actor’s social media account. “From Marshall to 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Several celebrities, political figures and many others took to social media Friday and Saturday to honor Boseman. Some of the posts are listed below:

Goodbye Chadwick Boseman. I don’t even know else to say. What a tragic loss. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 29, 2020

On day after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, fitting first goal of English Men's Season scored by Aubameyang, the Arsenal goal machine who once celebrated a brace by donning a Black Panther mask. Today’s Wakanda Forever celebration a poignant tribute 🙌pic.twitter.com/LbIhbsjXy4 — roger bennett (@rogbennett) August 29, 2020

To honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina @chadwickboseman - I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset. https://t.co/dMEHBIbBe5 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 29, 2020

A brilliant, sensitive, powerful, visionary Black man. Here, all of it is on display. #ChadwickBoseman https://t.co/PskWhqxURO — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are heavy as we join our NBA family in mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman.



He was an inspiration to all, personifying strength on and off screen.



We send our condolences to his family.



Rest in Peace. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/YCvSXUodrc — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 29, 2020