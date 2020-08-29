92ºF

Tributes pour in on social media as world mourns loss of Chadwick Boseman

The actor died after a four-year battle with colon cancer

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

SAN ANTONIO – The world has come together to mourn the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his role in “The Black Panther,” among other feature films.

Boseman, 43, died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Representatives of Boseman confirmed the star’s death on social media, detailing that he was originally diagnosed with the disease in 2016. According to the post, Boseman continued to film landmark movies in between surgeries and chemotherapy.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much,” reads a post from the late actor’s social media account. “From Marshall to 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Several celebrities, political figures and many others took to social media Friday and Saturday to honor Boseman. Some of the posts are listed below:

