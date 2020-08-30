99ºF

2-year-old girl found dead in Houston bayou identified as Maliyah Bass, family confirms

HPD confident foul play involved in case

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – The body of a child found in a Houston area bayou has been identified as 2-year-old Maliyah Bass, her family confirms in a KPRC report.

KPRC2, KSAT12′s sister station, said Bass’ family confirmed that the Harris County Medical Examiner identified Bass’ body and notified them.

Bass was reported missing from her apartment’s playground on Aug. 22. Her body was spotted by a jogging couple the next morning, according to Houston police.

The Houston Fire Department pulled the child’s body from the bayou and pronounced her deceased at the scene, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Watch the full press conference with Houston police here:

