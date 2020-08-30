2-year-old girl found dead in Houston bayou identified as Maliyah Bass, family confirms

HOUSTON – The body of a child found in a Houston area bayou has been identified as 2-year-old Maliyah Bass, her family confirms in a KPRC report.

KPRC2, KSAT12′s sister station, said Bass’ family confirmed that the Harris County Medical Examiner identified Bass’ body and notified them.

Bass was reported missing from her apartment’s playground on Aug. 22. Her body was spotted by a jogging couple the next morning, according to Houston police.

HPD homicide detectives are en route to the 5200 block of Carrolton Street after a small child was found deceased in Braes Bayou. There is no ID or cause of death at this time. The scene is still developing and no further information is available at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 23, 2020

The Houston Fire Department pulled the child’s body from the bayou and pronounced her deceased at the scene, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Watch the full press conference with Houston police here:

HPD Chief @artacevedo briefs media on scene of child found deceased in southeast Houston bayou #hounews https://t.co/3VgihCzt7U — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 23, 2020

