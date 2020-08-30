Popular Norteño band ‘Intocable’ live drive-in concert in San Antonio postponed until September

SAN ANTONIO – Intocable’s live drive-in concert at San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum has officially been postponed until September.

The popular Tejano/Norteño band posted an announcement Thursday, saying the concert’s postponement was due to the coliseum’s parking lot being converted into a makeshift hospital for Hurricane Laura evacuee COVID-19 patients.

The show had been scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 30, prior to the postponement. Now, the show is scheduled for Sept. 19.

The band’s full announcement can be read below:

The band’s drive-in concert comes after five band members tested positive for the coronavirus in early July. All have since recovered and now, the group is on tour again, eager to visit the Alamo City.

“That’s the city that signed us and it’s very important to the industry of Tejano music,” singer Ricky Muñoz said. “It’s always fun to go back to San Antonio and see the people and they show support and love.”

Tickets that have already been purchased will still be valid for September’s concert. If you haven’t bought tickets yet, you can still do so here.

