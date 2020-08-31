Driver dead, 3 passengers hospitalized after East Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

San Antonio Police Chief McManus said the drive-by shooting was a targeted incident that left one driver dead and three other passengers hospitalized.

The four victims were shot inside of their vehicle, which included three males and one female, during the shooting, officials said.

The suspect fled east on Aransas Avenue shortly after the incident in a white or light-colored SUV, according to McManus.

Of the four that were shot, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the three other passengers were taken to BAMC, one of which is in critical condition.

According to McManus, at least 20 rounds were fired at the victim’s vehicle during the incident.

The motive of the shooting is still unclear and no suspects are in custody as of yet.

McManus said all of this information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

Original:

One person is dead and three others are hospitalized after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, on Olive Street and Aransas Avenue.

One victim was pronounced deceased on scene and three other victims were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for further treatment.

Details on the incident are limited as of yet and San Antonio Police Chief McManus is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.