South Texas Blood and Tissue Center holds blood drive at Johnson High School

SAN ANTONIO – Many South Texas residents are relying on blood to survive, which is why the South Texas Blood and tissue Center held a blood drive on Monday at Johnson High School.

The center reported that it had a little more than two and a half days supply for most blood types and less than that for life-saving O-positive and O-negative blood types.

According to the center, more than 100 donors scheduled an appointment and were able to donate during the blood drive.

All blood donations will be tested for antibodies through Sept 30, the center said. Donors will be able to view results one week after donation on our donor portal. Donors can visit southtexasblood.org/testing for more information.

Donors can schedule a blood donation by calling 210-731-5590, visiting southtexasblood.org or by scheduling to donate at one of the upcoming blood drives hosted by Northside ISD.

The full list of blood drives hosted by the school district is as follows:

Tuesday, September 1

Taft High School, 11600 FM 471, San Antonio, TX 78253

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

John Marshall High School, 8000 Lobo Lane, San Antonio, TX 78240

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, September 3

Northside ISD Alternative Middle School, 11937 IH 10 W, San Antonio, TX 78230

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, September 4

Health Careers High School, 4646 Hamilton Wolfe, San Antonio, TX 78229

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

