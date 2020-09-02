BCSO: Man sexually assaulted teen relative for months, bribed her with vape pens

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been arrested after Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigators say he sexually assaulted a teenage relative for months in a Northwest Side home.

Justin Robisheaux, 36, has been charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony, according to online jail records.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told her mother about the sexual assaults on Monday, after the mother asked about vape pens in her room.

The victim said Robisheaux would bribe her with vapes and “doing her nails to keep her quiet,” the affidavit states.

BCSO said the assaults began in May, and that he had raped her several times.

Jail records show Robisheaux was arrested Tuesday and his bond was set at $60,000.

