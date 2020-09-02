SAPD: Suspect shot at family, including infant, in car during drug deal

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of shooting at a car that was carrying three adults, an 11-month-old child and a 3-day-old baby during a botched drug deal.

Davian Loredo, 22, has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession, according to online booking records.

Investigators said Loredo shot at the family as they pulled up for a drug deal on Aug. 18 in the 900 block of Arbor Place on the West Side.

A man, two women and the children were inside the car with the windows rolled down, police said.

Read also: SAPD: 14-year-old boy shot in chest in accidental shooting on Northeast Side

The man told police that as he approached the house, he saw the suspect standing in between two cars and several other people standing outside and hiding around cars.

As the man motioned for Loredo to come over to the vehicle, he heard a popping sound and saw Loredo raise a handgun toward the car and fire at least four shots, according to an arrest affidavit.

One woman inside the car said she was shot in the head. The man drove her to a hospital, where police were called. The woman had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man knew Loredo for at least two years and had purchased marijuana from him during that time, police said. He was able to identify Loredo to the police.

Loredo was arrested on Tuesday, booking records show.