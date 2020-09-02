SAPD: 14-year-old boy shot in chest in accidental shooting on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest during an accidental shooting on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Village Crest, not far from Rittiman Road and Loop 410.

According to police, two teens were secretly handling the gun and that’s when it accidentally went off.

Police said the boy was home with a grandparent who was asleep and did not know that another teen had snuck into the house.

Investigators say it appears the 14-year-old who lives there was reaching for the gun and may have grabbed it wrong, causing it to discharge and hit himself in the chest.

Authorities said no one is in custody. Police said they believe the gun did not come from the house and that it may have been stolen.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.