Man shot in hotel parking lot on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was shot during an altercation in a parking lot of a hotel late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a Best Western in the 6800 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Ingram Road.

According to police, two men for an unknown reason were arguing when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the knee.

Police said the shooter then fled in a vehicle with a woman.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.