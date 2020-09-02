SAPD: Murder-suicide suspected after couple found dead in Stone Oak home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after finding a husband and wife dead of gunshot wounds on Wednesday at a home in the Stone Oak area.

At 12:45 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Windhurst in The Peak at Promontory on San Antonio’s North Side, said Jennifer Rodriguez, a police spokesperson. A relative had called police after not hearing from one of the residents for more than a day, Rodriguez said.

“A relative came to the location and unfortunately made this horrible discovery,” she said.

Inside the home, police found a 55-year-old woman and her husband, who both appeared to die of gunshot wounds. A firearm was recovered from the home and police are not searching for suspects, Rodriguez said.

Neighbors did not report hearing gunshots, and police have never been called to the home before.

Rodriguez said investigators will continue talking to neighbors and relatives in an effort to “get answers” for the victims’ loved ones.