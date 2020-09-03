Woman sitting on porch wounded in drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s East Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of Potomac Street, not far from East Houston Street, after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the woman and some others were sitting on the front porch when a tan Buick pulled up and someone inside starting firing.

Police said the vehicle sped off following the shooting.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. A motive for the shooting is not known.