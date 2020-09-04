Dozens of community members gather to celebrate 106-year-old San Antonio woman’s birthday

SAN ANTONIO – Mrs. Ethel Carroll is celebrating her 106th birthday, and several community members made sure she could still celebrate despite being in the midst of a pandemic.

Dozens stopped by her home to say happy birthday while she sat near a window to watch.

She worked at the Kelly Field Airport for 26 years, where she began as a clerk typist and eventually made her way to manufacturing.

She even has a certificate stating her involvement in creating a cost-efficient screw used on military planes. Mrs. Carroll said she’s overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness.

“I thank everybody for being so kind to me through the years,” Mrs. Carroll said. “And I appreciate the friendship. And I hope to be here a little while longer. Not a lot.”

Mrs. Carroll said the key to living a long life is to wake up every day and be grateful.

