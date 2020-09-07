Gravel truck rolls onto side, causes big mess on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A gravel truck rolled onto its side, causing a big mess that took crews the better part of Monday morning to clean up, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Bandera Road at Loop 1604.

Crews had to shut down Bandera Road for several hours while they cleared the road.

No official word yet on what caused the truck to roll over, if anyone was injured or if charges will be filed.

