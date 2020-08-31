Stranded motorists can now call TxDOT for free roadside assistance in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Stranded motorists with flat tires, who run out of gas, who need a jump-start or even a cell phone to use have a new HERO to call -- TxDOT.

The free “Highway Emergency Response Operator” or HERO service is now in place to clear minor crashes and assist motorists in need.

According to the TxDOT website, when the service is fully phased in, it will be available to anybody along 239 miles of highway in the greater San Antonio area.

Here’s a list of all the services provided:

Relocate disabled vehicles to safety

Remove minor crashes from roadways

Provide traffic and lane control at crash scenes

Remove debris

Assist first responders at crash scenes

Change flat tires

Give air to low tires

Add gasoline and water

Perform minor vehicle repairs

Jump-start batteries

Provide drinking water and cell phone services to stranded motorists

The first phase of the program is in effect today with service provided Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. in much of the northern half of San Antonio, on I-10 to Highway 46 in Boerne and on I-35 to the Hays County line.

In October, the program will be expanded to include parts of Loop 1604, all of Loop 410, I-10 East to Loop 1604, Highway 90 to 1604 and Highway 151 to 1604.

In November, the HERO service expands to 24 hours a day, seven days a week with full service provided Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m and limited service provided Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and 24 hours a day Saturday and Sunday.

If you need to request assistance you can call 210-732-HERO.