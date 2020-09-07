2 adults, 1 child injured in small plane crash north of Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE – Two adults and a child were injured in a small plane crash Monday north of Canyon Lake, officials said.

Canyon Lake Fire Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said the adults were airliftedto Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. Their conditions were not released. The child was released to a parent who later arrived at the scene.

The crash was reported at 1:04 p.m. in the 200 block of Primrose Path in Canyon Lake, Brinkkoeter said. When fire and EMS crews arrived at the scene, they extricated the victims from the aircraft. The plane apparently didn’t catch on fire.

According to Flight Aware, a live aviation-tracking website, the Beech G-35, is registered to Cecil R. George of Fort Stockton.

Authorities investigate the wreckage of a small plane that crashed on Labor Day near Canyon Lake. (KSAT)

The fixed-winged single-engine plane can seat up to four people, the website said.

The flight path shows the plane took off from Fort Stockton around 11 a.m. and was bound for Canyon Lake Airport.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.