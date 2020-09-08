WATCH LIVE: Family of Black man shot, killed by off-duty SAPD officer in 2014 meets with Bexar County DA

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Marquis Jones, who was shot and killed outside a restaurant in 2014 by an off-duty San Antonio police officer, hold a news conference after meeting with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The meeting comes almost three months after District Attorney Joe Gonzales said he would not reopen the case and that of another Black man.

“Nothing about the facts of these cases, nothing about what’s in the files, is going to change by us reopening these cases,” Gonzales said on June 9 to KSAT 12 News reporter Paul Venema.

Jones, 23, was killed outside a Northeast Side Chacho’s in February 2014 by Officer Robert Encina who was working security at the restaurant.

A Bexar County grand jury cleared Encina of criminal wrongdoing.

Jones' family sued Encina and the city for damages in federal court, claiming Encina used excessive and unreasonable force and violated Jones' constitutional rights. They also claimed the city investigation was a cover-up and that SAPD’s lack of supervision and discipline led to the incident.

However, a jury later ruled against Jones' family, claiming Encina didn’t use excessive and unnecessary deadly force.