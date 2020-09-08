What parents should know before buying a jogging stroller

SAN ANTONIO – A brisk walk, jog, or run is an excellent way for families to get fresh air and exercise. For parents of babies and toddlers, a good stroller built for jogging can make a big difference.

“The reason for using a jogging stroller in fixed-wheel mode when you’re jogging is -- (when) you hit a bump or something, you want the wheel to be fixed in place so the stroller doesn’t veer off and even tip over,” said Joan Muratore, with Consumer Reports (CR).

While the fixed-wheel makes a stroller great for running, it can be challenging for everyday use because the stroller becomes more challenging to maneuver when you’re walking or turning corners.

A traditional stroller than can be used for jogging is more versatile. You can put the front wheel in the swivel position for everyday use or lock it straight for jogging.

For a traditional stroller used for jogging, CR’s top pick is the Chicco Activ3 Air for $300

If you have two children, CR recommends the Thule Urban Glide 2 for $730.

CR testers say a hand-operated brake offers better control when you jog rather than a foot brake.

And, when shopping, consider the weight of the stroller. Running while pushing a 25-pound stroller and a 25-pound child may be more of a workout that you wanted.

Check the maximum weight the stroller supports. Strollers can be pricey, so you don’t want your child to outgrow it too quickly.