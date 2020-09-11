Medical examiner’s office IDs woman killed in double shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed in a double shooting on the East Side earlier this week as 36-year-old Kristol Brianna Govan.

Police said Govan and another woman were shot in the 500 block of Ferris Avenue shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Govan was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say witnesses were not cooperating with police, and so far, no arrests have been made.