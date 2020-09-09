SAPD: Woman dead, another in critical condition after East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – One woman is dead and another woman is in critical condition following a shooting outside a home on the city’s East Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after midnight to a home in the 540 block of Ferris Avenue, not far from Martin Luther King Drive and Interstate 10 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a large group of people were out in front of the home when the gunfire started. Officers arrived to find two women in their 30s shot.

Police said one woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS for her injuries.

Authorities said witnesses were walking away when officers arrived and that no one claimed to see anything.

Investigators found two types of bullet casings and a gun behind another house on the block.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. The name of the woman killed has not been released.

Police did not release a description of the shooter or shooters. The investigation is ongoing.