Man hospitalized for serious injuries after Northeast Side carjacking, police say

One man is hospitalized for serious injuries after he was carjacked on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10 a.m., Saturday, outside of a motel on Rittiman Road and Goldfield.

Police said the victim was approached by a man and woman who beat him up before stealing his Toyota Yaris.

The man and woman fled the scene in the vehicle and police are still searching for them.

The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

