SAPD: 3 arrested, facing multiple charges after North Side police chase

SAN ANTONIO – Three are in custody and facing multiple charges after shots were fired and San Antonio police officers were led on a pursuit on the North Side.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m., Saturday, near Horn Boulevard and Babcock Road.

Police said a man had asked two friends to take him to his girlfriend’s apartment. When he arrived, his girlfriend wouldn’t let him inside the residence and he became angry, kicking the door and firing several gunshots into the air.

The man ran back into the vehicle and fled the scene without the headlights on, officials said.

An SAPD officer later spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Babcock Road and Horn Boulevard and began to chase them. The chase ended a short time later and both of the man’s friends were arrested at the scene.

The man ran from police through another apartment complex. As he fled, police said he ran into another accident that officers were working and that’s where he was arrested.

Multiple charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.

