Victim of South Side shooting dies from injuries, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

The victim of a South Side shooting has died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities said the man succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center. His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

Officers found the victim after arriving on the scene after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim was found in the eastbound lane of W. Mitchell with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The search for the gunman is still ongoing.

Original:

One man is hospitalized and in critical condition after a South Side shooting, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Friday evening in the 300 block of W. Mitchell Street.

Police said two men gathered near a park by W. Mitchell and King Roger when the shooting broke out.

One of the men was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, and the shooter fled the scene in a silver vehicle, officials said.

A search is underway for the suspect and authorities said he is in his 20s and 30s.

We’ll bring more updates to this article as they become available.

