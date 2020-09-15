BCSO deputy fired after ‘inciting violence’ on Facebook, sheriff’s office confirms

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County deputy who wrote an incendiary Facebook comment has been fired, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office proposed firing Jack Farmer after a comment he made in July. On a social media post about a person accused of stealing mail, Farmer wrote that people should “lynch mob” the suspect.

Social media post allegedly made by a Bexar County sheriffs deputy calls for someone to be lynched

The sheriff’s office determined that the Facebook comment was offensive and “incited violence" in a statement released on Tuesday.

The comment “does not represent the views of the sheriff’s office,” officials said.

Farmer, who was dismissed on Thursday, was one of two deputies fired that day. The sheriff’s office also fired Floyd Berry, who has been charged with three counts of official oppression in connection with inappropriate strip searches he is accused of conducting.