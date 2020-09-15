BCSO patrol deputy accused of inappropriate strip searches fired

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County patrol deputy who was arrested after three women complained of improper strip searches was terminated on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Floyd Berry, who was an 18-year veteran with BCSO, was fired due to the pending criminal case against him, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Tuesday.

Berry was charged with three counts of official oppression after the allegations against him came to light.

Authorities began looking into Berry’s conduct in December when a woman filed a complaint with the internal affairs unit. The investigation led to complaints from at least five women between the ages of 26 and 52, Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference last year.

Berry conducted a traffic stop on the woman and her male friend on Dec. 1 at a Shell gas station at 20115 Highway 281, she told investigators.

Berry isolated the woman in the back of his patrol car and took her to a secluded area, where Berry directed her “to remove her clothing so he could search her,” according to the affidavit.

The woman complied, and exposed herself to Berry before she was taken back to the gas station.

A day later, another victim filed a similar complaint about Berry to the internal affairs unit.

In that case, Berry pulled the woman and her husband over, according to the affidavit. He isolated the woman and “instructed her to lift her bra and shake.”

The woman told investigators she was forced to repeat the procedure until she “completely exposed her nipples,” according to the affidavit.

The third complaint came from a woman he arrested for two outstanding felony warrants.

She told authorities that Berry stopped his patrol car in a secluded area while he was taking her to the magistrate’s office. He ordered the woman to expose herself for a search.

“Victim 3 stated she could visually see that Deputy Floyd Berry was sexually aroused,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.

She told investigators that Berry “continually made flirtatious comments” for the rest of the ride.

Berry did not document any of the searches in his incident reports, according to the affidavit.

Records showed Berry kept his job after a similar strip search on a male inmate at the Bexar County Jail.