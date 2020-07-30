Second BCSO deputy in a month issued proposed termination after inappropriate Facebook comment

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time since late last month, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has proposed terminating a deputy behind a racially-charged post on Facebook.

BCSO officials on Thursday confirmed a proposed termination was issued to Deputy Jack Farmer, who late last month wrote on the social media site that people should ‘lynch mob’ a person accused of stealing mail.

The disciplinary action against Farmer is now in the grievance stages, a BCSO spokesman confirmed.

Social media post allegedly made by a Bexar County sheriffs deputy calls for someone to be lynched

Farmer joins Deputy Justin Silva as BCSO employees in recent weeks to be placed on leave and then handed proposed termination paperwork because of their activity on Facebook.

Silva was given a proposed termination late last month after making a post on Facebook that mentioned killing people who are “rioting, looting, attacking innocent people, and burning the city down.”

RELATED: BCSO deputy who suggested killing rioters and looters in Facebook post given proposed termination

Confirmation of Silva’s proposed termination came the same day Sheriff Javier Salazar warned rank and file deputies via email that before posting anything on social media, they should ask themselves if it’s something they would be happy to be held accountable for on the 5 o’clock news.

“What you might think is cute, funny, or insightful, some might find offensive, especially in today’s climate,” Salazar wrote via email last month.